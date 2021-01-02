The slanted environmental article written by Helena Dore on Dec. 25, 2020, is an example of the biased reporting that has become so common.
It doesn't appear that Dore interviewed local residents or even visited the property. If so, she would have enjoyed meeting a man and hearing the stories of what the ranch once was as he grew up on it. Dore also would have learned that the environmental destruction of hundreds of trees didn't occur until after 2002 when an investor bought the property and immediately took down fences, outbuildings, historic barns, and made the changes — especially around the creek bottom — that this article wanted to highlight.
Dore is correct in saying that there was a dump on the side of a dry hill, a very small feeding area where 300- 400 calves were weaned and fed (the so-called CAFO). But anyone familiar with historical Montana ranches would know that all of these things were normal for old ranches established in the 1800s and later. Ranches like this ranch, where the Homestead House at the Museum of the Rockies was built from logs that were hauled in from the Tobacco Root Mountains. This is a ranch where common sense would never equate it with wall-to-wall farming or a CAFO.
Why are we so familiar with this property? Because we, too, worked it, and raised our family there. This slanted article threatens to tarnish the legacy and importance of a great Montana Ranch. This ranch has history that just got “cleaned up” that is what happened! All of these “well meaning” organizations that poured millions of dollars into what will soon be another group, who do not understand what happened when ranchers had to make a living off the land.
