Two years ago, President Trump claimed the reason there aren't forest fires in Finland is because they rake the forest floor. He recently repeated that claim regarding the fires plaguing California.
The "very stable genius" could easily solve two problems: COVID-caused unemployment and wildfires.
As a brilliant businessman, he could enact a program similar to the Civilian Conservation Corps. It provided millions of jobs to help the U.S. through the Great Depression of the 1930s.
The U.S. currently has about 238,000,000 forested acres managed by the government.
If 1,000,000 unemployed were to rake our forests, that would be 238 acres per person. Difficult to access terrain and the logistics of removing everything raked would provide work for quite a while.
The self-professed great negotiator could persuade insurance companies to help pay, as it would be cheaper than the billions they pay for fire damage. Then get the big box hardware stores to provide rakes at little or no charge. Child's play for his business acumen!
Reduced unemployment and less fires. Even Congress should be able to agree on this one!
Crazy idea? You're right! But it is a lot less ludicrous than another four years of a Trump presidency.
