I had read the letter to the editor from Heidi Barr this evening and agree with her to the fullest. I can’t imagine this town ever being hateful or discriminatory toward anyone of any walk of life or background.
I think the city manager forgot what state Bozeman is in. We are Montana, one of the last states that expresses the Constitution greatly and its public offices do not try to infringe on those freedoms. Allowing one nonprofit freedom of speech in public view but not others, looks like double standards. As a taxpayer of Bozeman I want to ask, just as Heidi did, that it be repainted as a regular, no special paint, crosswalk.
