On June 25, the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission voted unanimously to set the state's mountain lion hunting quota at 668, a number significantly higher than scientists believe the population can support. What’s more, the commission did so despite having previously received numerous letters of opposition from citizens of Montana.
This decision favors hunters at the expense of the ecosystem and one of the most magnificent creatures in it. Mountain lions are apex predators with a self-regulating population. They’re a native species with a unique and irreplaceable role to play in keeping ecosystems healthy. They are hunted only for sport, and in Montana aggressively so.
Our unusually long eight-month hunting season, combined with our excessive quota and allowance of hounds put lions under enormous stress and increases the likelihood of human and livestock encounters. The early start to the hunting season, in particular, results in high numbers of orphaned cats and the increased dispersal of sub-adult males, the subpopulation that is responsible for most human encounters.
All of this takes place in the context of collapsing populations of big cats around the world. Thanks to protections put in place in states across the West starting in the 1970s, mountain lions have become an exception to this global trend. Their populations have been recovering over recent decades. However, these gains are put in jeopardy by policies such as the one adopted by the Montana Fish and Wildlife Commission.
Let’s not repeat the mistakes of the past, when mountain lions were hunted to extinction east of the Mississippi and to near extinction in much of the West. If we are going to allow trophy hunting, let’s at least do so at responsible levels that do not threaten the viability of the species.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.