We think it is important to be specific regarding the concerns that Bear Canyon residents have raised regarding the GVLT’s trailhead proposal. Many have spoken at our recent meeting.
1. We are concerned about the wildlife and the already felt impacts of private access. Creating a public access point here will almost certainly drive out populations that breed and calve here. This seems to be in direct conflict with GVLT's mission statement.
2. Fire danger. Increased human use at the mouth of a very narrow canyon with dense vegetation and only one escape route has residents extremely nervous. If a fire were to start here, the losses would not just include homes, but could also cost human lives.
3. Dispersed human impact: Research shows that as populations grow, it is better to consolidate human use rather than spread it out. Bear Canyon already has two trailheads only one mile from this proposed trailhead. A third trailhead on Mt. Ellis Lane provides adequate access to the adjacent public lands. There is no need for a fourth trailhead in a 1.5-mile canyon.
4. We already see people violating school zone speed limits at LaMotte school. Increased traffic will increase danger for kids at this school. In addition, the Bear Canyon Road is a county road with minimum funding for maintenance. Who will pay for the increased use and maintenance needed?
5. Watershed. The proposed parking lot is in a floodplain. How will this affect water quality for those downstream? There are working ranches who still depend on this for irrigation.
6. Liability. Several residents have already had issues with paragliders crashing on their property and walking through for emergency evacuation. Who is liable for this?
We ask the GVLT to address these issues before bulldozing forward.
