Mr. Stonecipher in a letter to the editor recently predicted the fall of the country into tyranny due to attacks on the judiciary by President Trump. I realize he has forgotten more about the law than I, a commoner, will ever understand. However, I want to remind readers that our executive branch of government often disagrees with the legislative and judicial functions. It is key to our survival as a nation.
Just knowing a bit of history, you might remember President Hamilton and Justice Marshall had a “bit of a snit” in the early 1800s. That would have been fun to witness. Abraham Lincoln openly defied Justice Taney during the Civil War. More recently, President Roosevelt was upset with Supreme Court rulings, so the Judicial Reform Act of 1937 was introduced which if passed would have allowed him to appoint six additional justices.
In the modern news era, presidents have often quibbled with the judiciary through responses at press conferences or asides. I am sure if space had permitted, Mr. Stonecipher would have reminded us of a blatant attack on our judiciary made by President Obama during the 2010 State of the Union address, where he called out the Supreme Court on the Citizens United decision in front of a national audience. You also might remember Justice Alito mouthing “not true” sitting in the audience.
Equal time for judicial smearing might be due former presidential candidate Warren, who challenged the legitimacy of Justice Roberts in the impeachment trial. Candidate Sanders has stated he wants to “demote” conservative members of the court and replace them. Sen. Schumer’s serious threats last week against Justices Kavanaugh and Gorsuch deserve special attention to protect them from potential harm.
All I can say is, stay calm folks. We will be OK. This isn’t the end of our country.