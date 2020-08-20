As a parent, Native American, psychologist, veteran, I must say that even entertaining the thought of putting children at risk is irresponsible. Children are considered sacred in Native teachings. Sacred, meaning they are close to creator/God, and it's our sacred task to nurture and protect them. Christ also seems to follow Native teachings when he says "suffer the children to come to me" and in so doing tells us children are sacred.
It is pretty certain that if children are to be placed in contact with other children or adults in any type of model or school scenario that some will get sick with COVID-19. That said, it is also a high probability that some children (God forbid) may die from COVID-19.
I do not support exposing our sacred children to the possibility of making them sick or having even one death. I'd be remiss if I did not speak on their behalf. Any suffering that happens to our children because of policy being implemented will be carried as a spiritual/soul responsibility by those who are in a place to prevent this suffering. As a warrior/healer/health professional I do not support allowing children or teachers back into any type of physical classrooms; scientific data does not support this. First do no harm, and protect our innocent children.
