NorthWestern Energy wants the Public Service Commission to “pre-approve” its gaining a controlling interest in Colstrip unit 4. On March 17, the PSC voted 5-0 to delay consideration of NWE’s petition until it demonstrated how electric customers would benefit by NWE’s increased ownership in its most expensive power source. NWE did not comply; instead, the PSC caved, voting 4-1 on April 1 to reverse its order. The PSC message is clear: If NWE wants something, the public interest be damned.
NWE does not require PSC approval to add to unit 4 ownership, but it does need PSC pre-approval to insure that the enormous added operating costs can be levied upon Montana ratepayers and not its stockholders. That is why the purchase contract specifies that there is no deal unless the PSC pre-approves it.
Talen Energy closed Colstrip units 1 and 2 in 2019 because they were too expensive to operate. On April 8, Talen exercised its operating agreement first refusal right to acquire half of the added 25% unit 4 ownership NWE has contracted to buy. Talen is not a public utility so it cannot pass to consumers the high cost of Colstrip coal power generation. Hence, Talen’s motive for obstructing NWE’s plan to gain 55% ownership control of unit 4 is highly suspect.
NWE is permitted to charge $74 p/k/h for Colstrip power that its CEO (a former PSC chairman) has admitted costs it less than $20 p/k/h to produce. Colstrip 4 is a carbon belching cash-cow that NWE wants to keep milking until 2042. However, Talen’s buy-in blocking tactic raises the specter of earlier plant closure. NWE is probably not too concerned since it knows it can rely upon the PSC to bail it out, leaving NWE’s ratepayers to bear the costs.
