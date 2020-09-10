NorthWestern Engery wants fossil fuel facilities like Colstrip because they cost far more to build, operate and maintain then solar and wind farms. The more it costs to produce electricity the more profit NWE makes because the Public Service Commission must set rates at a fixed percentage above NWE’s costs.
With five campaign contribution dependent “conservatives” populating the PSC, NorthWestern believed it could block new solar/wind start-ups by obtaining PSC approval to reduce by half what it was required to pay for solar/wind power, thereby creating a disincentive to new solar/wind construction.
True to its sycophantic relationship with NWE, the PSC did not just agree to NWE’s request; it reduced the standard-offer contract rates by more than half, and lowered minimum contract duration from 25 to 15 years. These boons to NWE made it just about impossible for new solar/wind construction to obtain financing.
On August 24, the Montana Supreme Court set aside the PSC orders as “arbitrary and unlawful.” The court’s opinion notes that NWE’s perennial claim that solar energy will, “…wildly increase the rates charged to consumers” is a “…frequently uttered trope…” not supported by the evidential record. In modern parlance a trope means a recurring story-line without factual support. It is a word definitely carrying negative connotations and one artfully chosen by the chief justice.
NWE has lost a battle, not the war. Unless the membership of the PSC is altered by Montana voters the ratepayers and the environment will continue to be harmed. NWE is a monopoly. Its major concern is profit maximization for executives and shareholders. The PSC was created to strike a balance between profit and the welfare of Montana ratepayers. The current commission has trashed that obligation out of concern for a few pieces of campaign silver and/or misplaced ideology.
