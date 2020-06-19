The headline in the June 4 Chronicle (“Civil rights groups plan another rally”) should not have used the term “civil rights.”
This is political opinion and is part of the trend in the mainstream press to blur the distinction between what is claimed to be objective news reporting and political views. The leaders of these groups want “freedom from police.” How does disbanding or crippling the Bozeman Police Department qualify as civil rights? Without the police we would have mob rule like in New York, Los Angeles, Washington, D.C., and many other U.S. cities.
A more neutral and objective headline should have read “Anti-police groups plan another rally.”
