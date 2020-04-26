Over the last few days, we have witnessed growing public protests to stay at home orders issued by governors in almost every state in response to the coronavirus. It has been suggested in some reporting that this activity is unpatriotic and that violators should be sanctioned. While I do not agree with their policy, I fully support their right to protest. Public protest is a fundamental tenant of the American political experience for more than 200 years. It is an important tool of the people to keep the executive and legislative branches of government in check.
We dissolved the union with England because of arbitrary and capricious laws and taxes levied by the crown. Distrust of central authority among the newly free states led to weak Articles of Confederation (1781-1789) America’s first written constitution. Shays' Rebellion highlighted the weaknesses of the articles’ in addressing the economic and political needs of the nation. The current Constitution corrected these flaws. By separating power among three coequal branches of government first articulated by Baron de Montesquieu (1748), the founding fathers sought to prevent the abuse of power by any one branch. They succeeded. The First Amendment includes “the right of the people peaceable to assemble and to petition the government for a redress of grievances.”
This is what protestors are doing today in several states across the nation.
We have seen that without public protest, presidents and governors will act in ways that are inconsistent with American values. A few examples: Presidents Lincoln and George W. Bush suspend the writ of habeas corpus; President Roosevelt, issued executive order 9066, leading to the interment of 120,000 Americans of Japanese descent; and President Nixon’s secret bombing of Cambodia. As Lord Acton warned “power tends to corrupt and absolute power corrupts absolutely.”
