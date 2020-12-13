Roger Roots and John Lamb are educated, experienced politicians, who, presumably, understand better than most of us the constitutional framework undergirding our system of government. Roots has a law degree, too, so his level of sophistication with the detailed mechanisms government has to enforce the rights it guarantees us is quite developed.
So, what do these experienced, grown men do when they disagree with Matt Kelley over the legality of health ordinances? Do they go to court, the route our government gives us, and challenge their constitutionality using their minds and crafting legal arguments? Do they publicly demonstrate outside government offices? No! They protest right outside Kelley’s home, when his wife and little children are inside. Why? So they can try to intimidate him into submission by scaring the woman and the children he loves. They choose hand-written placards over legal briefs to terrorize the vulnerable.
Do you think Roots’ and Lamb’s mothers would be proud of how they are using their knowledge and demonstrating their character in their sensitivity toward the families of others? There are many words available to describe this behavior. None are complimentary.
