About 300 people assembled in Helena April 19 to protest stay-at-home restrictions. I didn’t see a single face mask in the photos, no social distancing. Protesters said it’s a hoax, a government power grab. They weren’t concerned about threats to their health. They brought their kids.
Trust god, they said. I guess they didn’t hear that churches have been centers of coronavirus outbreaks and congregants and pastors are among the thousands of dead.
Gov. Bullock wants to ease restrictions and get the economy moving again. Me too. But Bullock will revise policy by listening to public health experts, rather than protesters who don’t understand exponential growth and who, like the president, see everything as a partisan ideological challenge, a personal attack.
Although I disagree with the protesters’ actions, I respect their right to be heard. To responsibly exercise our constitutional rights, I suggest those who defy restrictions voluntarily meet two conditions:
1. Sign a "Do Not Resuscitate" order stating that you will not occupy a hospital bed or use a ventilator that another patient needs. You accept the possibility that you may be left to die in a hallway if other patients need the facilities.
2. Wear a MAGA hat at all times showing that you choose to reject coronavirus restrictions. People who are not self-indulgent science deniers will then know they should avoid you.
Protesters should have no problem with either of these. You are self-reliant, strong Americans who take responsibility for your actions. You believe in individual freedom, but you understand that with freedom comes responsibilities. That’s the American way.
If you won’t follow these two easy steps, you are shirking responsibility and telling others to accept the consequences of your poor decisions. And that’s way too much socialism for me.
