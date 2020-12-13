It is with consternation and disgust that I have read about the so-called protest outside of health officer Matt Kelley’s private residence. If this is the libertarian idea of democracy I believe they are ill advised and sadly mistaken.
Instead of promoting a free exchange of ideas (essential to a functioning democracy) these so-called “libertarians” appear to be trying to intimidate our health worker in charge who is carrying out the best science we have at the moment to protect all of us from a once in hundred years pandemic. While they are on their bullying mission, my brother has been sitting for over a month in his room in memory care as the only precaution that can be taken against covid because too many people in our county, like the protestors, refuse to help out our community and wear masks and stay at home.
Their selfish grandstanding is in my view a shameful failure. I take comfort in the knowledge that they in no way reflect our Montana values. I advise them to go home and stop making a ludicrous spectacle of themselves. In my view it’s downright un-American to try to intimidate the Kelley family and neighbors by showing up at their private property. There are 3,000 Americans dying a day. Wearing a mask until we have a vaccine seems a small personal sacrifice to help our fellow Montanans.
