Sen. Tester responded to a bipartisan passionate group of local business owners who had formed a coalition working to block Lucky Minerals from mining at the base of Emigrant Peak near Yellowstone National Park to protect the local economy, which is based mostly upon agriculture, fly fishing, the hospitality industry and tourism.
Former Sec. of the Interior Zinke and Congressman Gianforte joined in support, collaborating with Tester. It was more than three years after the grassroots coalition formed, and two years after Tester actively advocated to ensure that the economic and environmental well-being of Paradise Valley be protected, that Sen. Daines committed to the Yellowstone Gateway Protection Act.
Coalition work is extremely challenging, bringing people together and sustaining the energy necessary to accomplish legal actions in Congress requires unyielding commitment to the cause. Guaranteeing economic and environmental vitality to Paradise Valley benefits every person that loves Montana regardless of political affiliation.
I am a fervent believer that the truth matters today and every day; thank you for allowing me to set the record straight. Are selective facts the truth or merely a manipulation? Protecting the health of our economy and environment are a-political issues.
