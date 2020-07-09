Human nature is such that public behavior choices often require official rules for the greater good. Mask mandates are no different than statutes that regulate traffic, hunting, fishing, or wearing clothes in public.
At this time, 14 states have adopted some form of mask mandates-most require masks in public indoor spaces. These states are making smart science-based decisions that will help contain the virus, protect people and their state’s economies.
Masking in public signals our individual effort to protect ourselves and others from contagion, and protects the public health essential to sustaining an open economy, opening schools and optimal hospital care.
Tragically, COVID-19 and the advice of “experts” has become politicized. I hope that no matter what our politics, we can all appreciate the lifesaving difference “experts” like pilot Chesley “Sully” Sullenberger or many others can make in a crisis. Our physical and economic health depend now on following the lead of experts like Dr. Fauci who has the training and experience required to pilot our public health decisions: Otherwise well-meaning people will make mistakes that will cost lives and livelihoods.
Yes, motivate, educate, and persuade, but public servants should also mandate and enforce mask wearing in public spaces because masks can prevent transmission of coronavirus.
As we imagine the sacrifices of so many throughout history, wearing a mask is not much to ask to protect others and ourselves from COVID-19. Be well, love one another, and wear a mask!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.