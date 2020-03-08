‘Tis the season when many Americans are applying for jobs as public servants. We, their compatriots, will do the hiring after months of jaw-boning. Unfortunately, our due diligence consists mostly of asking what team they play for and what they will do for us – what’s the quid pro quo – if we vote for them. We’ve forgotten that politicians are not hired to serve as our personal assistants.
Public service means doing what’s best for the whole society. Foremost among the social responsibilities of elected officials is ensuring the public’s health, safety and general welfare. In case we need reminding, “public” means everyone.
Nothing in recent memory drives this point home like the relationship between the new Corona virus and healthcare. While big pharma, hospitals and health insurance companies are scaring us into keeping an outrageously expensive health system that many cannot afford, Corona moves through the community without regard to our druthers. It won’t matter that your employer got you a good deal on private health insurance if the next person who sneezes on you at Walmart has no insurance, can’t afford the deductible needed to be treated for COVID-19 symptoms or doesn’t have paid sick leave.
Those that can’t or won’t go to a doctor or stay home when it’s needed will remain a threat to the whole community. The problem will keep returning in other forms and won’t be solved by the government throwing money at the disease of the day. The only way to deal with emergent public health issues is through a healthcare system that doesn’t allow anyone to slip through the cracks in the first place.
Protecting the public is the most compelling case to be made for Medicare for All. Socialism and capitalism both be damned, this is common sense good governance.