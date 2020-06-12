I've been hearing around town that now is not the right time to regulate usage on the Madison River. I think this statement is uneducated and backed by fear, not scientific data.
The Madison River needs regulations, as Fish Wildlife and Parks stated two years ago when they originally submitted a proposal. In the past two years, river usage certainly hasn't declined. I think everyone in this town can agree that we love this river and would hate to see anything bad happen to it. The world is surely suffering from the effects of COVID-19, but let's not let our river suffer further from overuse. If the Fish and Wildlife Commission implements a responsible management plan for the river, both businesses in Ennis and the trout in the Madison will lead sustainable paths forward.
Fish and Wildlife Commission, please send the recreation plan to public comment this Friday. Further delays are unacceptable.
