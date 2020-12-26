The coronavirus pandemic and the bitterness of the November election has made 2020 a tremendously difficult and painful year on all of us. Like many Montanans, I won’t be heartbroken to see it go.
There is a very positive start to 2021 that gives me hope for the coming year. The Montana Headwaters Legacy Act that Senator Jon Tester introduced just last month in November. This bill, if passed, will designate 17 new Wild and Scenic rivers in the western part of the state, nearly doubling the number of river miles protected in Montana. Among the iconic rivers that would gain permanent protection under this legislation are the public lands portions of the Madison, Yellowstone, Smith and the Gallatin on which I live.
This summer I was reminded of how much we all rely on our public lands and waters to get us through the rough patches. There were so many fishermen wading and floating on our rivers that a New York Times article referred to it as “Rivergeddon.” While I wasn’t thrilled about the crowds, I understand why I wasn’t alone on the water.
As we begin 2021 with a vaccination on the horizon and a new Congress, I hope all three members of Montana’s congressional delegation will join together to support the Montana Headwaters Legacy Act. Protecting our last remaining free-flowing rivers is one of the most significant gifts we can give to each other now, and to future generations.
