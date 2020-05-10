A recent guest editorial claimed that 77% of Montanans support the Gallatin Forest Partnership proposal. The relevant question in the UM Crown of the Continent Survey they cited never mentions the GFP. It simply asks how survey respondents feel about “a proposal that increases protection for the WSA in the Gallatin Range.” No choices. In fact, the GFP plan would decrease protection In the WSA.
The Custer Gallatin National Forest is considering five proposals. The GFP proposal most closely matches Alternative C. Grassroots conservationists who have fought for decades for Gallatin wilderness also have “a proposal put forward by a partnership of local residents including sportsmen, business owners, recreationists, conservationists and others.” Our wildlife-focused plan, akin to Alternative D, drawn up in the early 2000s by longtime conservationists Joe Gutkoski and others, would protect about 250,000 roadless acres of critical wildlife habitat. The Hyalite Porcupine Wilderness Study Area (WSA) established in 1977 set aside 155,000 acres. GFP proposes 100,000 acres in the same area, dissolving WSA protections for 55,000 acres and allowing mechanized recreation there.
You can support real wilderness protection by visiting the website of Gallatin Yellowstone Wilderness Alliance. At gallatinyellowstonewilderness.org, you can sign up to support proposed legislation in a local and national effort. The law is on our side. The 1977 MWSA Act requires that lands “must be maintained for potential future inclusion” for congressionally designated wilderness. The Bitterroot National Forest closed some areas to mountain biking to be in compliance with the 1977 MWSA law, and we expect that the CGNF will do the same.
New mountain biking trails like those in Copper City are great, but not in critical wildlife habitat like the Porcupine Buffalo Horn. Forest officials have legal responsibilities for public safety, and for ensuring successful native wildlife populations. Bears and bikes don’t mix.
