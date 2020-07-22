I was pleased to see that the recently released Custer Gallatin final forest plan and draft ROD take important steps towards protecting the values that make living here so special. The Gallatin Forest Partnership (GFP) proposal, which aims to preserve current recreation access and protect the wild character of the Gallatin Range was largely adopted. I applaud the Forest Service for recognizing the GFP proposal which was developed with a lot of hard work and input from a wide range of community members.
However, there were some notable pieces of the agreement left out. As a resident of the South Cottonwood Creek area, I was particularly disappointed to see that the plan does not recommend any protections for South Cottonwood trail and the wild backcountry up into the wilderness study area. As avid outdoorsman, I really value the opportunity to be able to have wild backcountry trails so close to my backyard. I’ve seen every kind of wildlife in this area and their value to the environment and the South Cottonwood Creek area is immeasurable. It is a unique opportunity that our community has to be able to access trails like this so close to town.
For that reason I think it is important that this forest provides protection that can safeguard the wildlife habitat and high quality recreation opportunities that exist here. If we don’t think proactively about protecting what matters to our community, we may lose it in the future. I urge the Forest Service to include the GFP’s proposed protections for South Cottonwood. For nearby residents like me, it is an important missing piece.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.