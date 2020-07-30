Under the proposed forest management plan that the Custer-Gallatin National Forest recently released, the new recreation emphasis area in Hyalite Canyon is boon to both residents and visitors.
I was surprised, however, to see that Sourdough Canyon was not included in the recreation emphasis area. As many of us know well, Sourdough sees heavy and consistent use from a variety of groups, year round. Summer sees the widest array of users and the easiest connectivity to Hyalite through Wildhorse and Moser divides. Thanks to the hard work of Bridger Ski Foundation and their regular winter trail grooming (three days a week at least from December to the end of March), Sourdough provides a range of excellent winter recreation options that connect to Hyalite through Moser Divide.
The ease of access to Sourdough during winter via the Bozeman Creek trailhead also enables heavy recreation use and the Forest Service already has a long standing partner relationship with BSF to help manage winter recreation at Sourdough. With Sourdough appearing to meet many of the goals outlined by the forest plan for the Hyalite recreation emphasis area, its inclusion there should be strongly considered.
The Gallatin Forest Partnership recommended a Hyalite watershed and recreation protection area that would include the Bozeman Creek drainage, and with its emphasis on maintaining and enhancing non-motorized recreation opportunities, is a better fit for Sourdough Canyon and Bozeman Creek.
There is still time to give Sourdough the protection it deserves: If you have previously commented during the forest plan revision process, you can submit an objection to the Forest Service requesting that the final plan incorporate the Gallatin Forest Partnership’s Hyalite watershed and recreation protection area designation.
