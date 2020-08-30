In a time of conflict everywhere, I’ve been inspired to see the evolving coalition of landowners, hunters/anglers, recreation interests and conservationists around the Crazy Mountains, who are finding common sense solutions to longtime access issues and ownership patterns there.
A new player, the Yellowstone Club, is seeking to trade into a 500-acre parcel adjacent to the club’s ski area. When they approached the Forest Service, they were told to sweeten the pot, so the club put together the East Crazies Land Exchange proposal that will result in an increase of 1,591 acres of public land. Importantly, public land is being consolidated into a 30,000-acre block—important for a range that is currently made up of checkerboard ownership. The ongoing issue of the East Trunk trail is a thorny one that does not have a clear history nor a clear future. What’s clear is that more litigation will not likely solve the problem anytime soon.
The new trail will provide a public access to Sweetgrass Creek, probably not a day hike for most folks but it sure checks the box of public access, whereas the current situation with the East Trunk trail does not.
As to the worry about the involvement of the Yellowstone Club—so what? They have put together a deal that is embraced by landowners and responsible stakeholder groups alike and it’s a net positive benefit to the public. Importantly, it is critical that this proposal go through the environmental review and public comment that all public land projects do. Bottom line is the East Crazies Land Exchange is a good deal for the public and for the wildlife and landowners who live in this amazing place.
My advice to project opponents is to up your game and join the party. I’m sure your support would be appreciated.
