It hasn’t been six months since the Law and Justice Center was voted down and the head-shed is looking to vote another increase for 911 and search and rescue, which will only increase your taxes another $100 or two per year.
Why can’t we get the hotel taxes to off-set some of this requested money? Why are the local property owners paying for these people who vacation here but do not live here? I would like to find out the figures for how many calls for the search and rescue are actually for people who own property in Gallatin County or for the rich and famous who come here to vacation.
As for 911 and their frivolous ventures of spending millions on one system, then that one doesn’t work and spending more millions for another system. Will that one work when installed or will the county spend another million or two on another system?
Voters of Gallatin County need to do what's right when they vote on these issues. They are going to continue to nickel and dime the property owners to death unless something is done to curtail the on-going cries for money. Remember folks we are in a pandemic, people can’t afford to pay their rent or mortgage payments and adding another mill here or there will mean rent will go up in addition to property taxes. People vote “no” on both the 911 and search and rescue property tax increases.
