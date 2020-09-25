Recently the president of the Southwest Montana Mountain Biking Association wrote a guest column titled, “Proposed forest plan strikes the right balance.” In it he lauded the draft Custer-Gallatin Forest Plan that, in his words, “From a mountain biker’s perspective, there is a lot to be happy about.” But I would ask this question: From a wildlife perspective, is there much that animals should be happy about? I would say, no.
It’s pretty clear that wildlife and wildlands world-wide are under siege. Sadly, how often do we recreationists ever acknowledge and reflect on that fact instead of only focusing on ourselves?
Climate change, habitat destruction, population pressures and recreation impacts – the list of threats goes on.
Not designating the most critical wildlife habitats in the Gallatin Range such as the Porcupine and Buffalo Horn drainages as wilderness because “Big Sky mountain bikers depend on the trail in Porcupine for access” – is a pathetic indictment of the self-indulgence of some recreationists at the expense of our wildland heritage.
I’d like to think that we are all concerned about the deteriorating state of our planet. Unfortunately, much is caused by forces beyond our control. What is under our control, however, is how diligently we conserve our own backyard.
The draft Gallatin plan may strike the “right balance” for mountain bikers, but they have tipped the scales in favor of their recreational pursuit to the extreme detriment of our beloved wildlife and wild places—among the few of that caliber left in America. My hope is the Forest Service will realize it has made a grave mistake, and will correct this error by designating the Porcupine and Buffalo Horn drainages as designated wilderness. Wildlife needs this habitat more than mountain bikers do.
