This year has not been the best year for many of us so we must remember to celebrate the small wins.
One small personal win this summer was taking my children, 3 and 6, on their first backpacking trip into the Crazy Mountains. My parents were also able to join this special experience spanning three generations of mountain enthusiasts. The new public access and trail for Big Elk Creek on the eastern side of the Crazy Mountains is a cause for celebration for all public land recreationalists. I’d like to thank all involved including the landowner and the Forest Service for remaining committed to seeing this agreement through till the end.
This new trail is very important because the situation for public access on the east side of the Crazy Mountains is unacceptable. Outdoor enthusiasts currently have severely limited options to get into the interior of the range from this side with just one legal access point originating from Big Timber Canyon. While new public access at Big Elk Creek is a step in the right direction, we need to keep working collaboratively with local landowners to improve this situation for hunters, hikers, families and our community.
That’s why I also support the proposed land swap between Sweet Grass Creek and Big Timber Canyon. My family greatly values the ability to roam far and wide in our public lands whether it be hiking, biking, running or backcountry skiing. If this proposed land swap comes to fruition, I look forward to the day that I can take my children on a 40-mile loop encompassing over 30 square miles of consolidated public lands through the heart of the Crazy Mountains. I urge public land users and local landowners to continue working together to get this east side land exchange over the finish line.
