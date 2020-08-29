I am writing this letter to express my disappointment regarding a letter that you printed on August 6 written by Douglas Smith of Bozeman.
This letter was filled with so much hate, bigotry and prejudice that it made me feel ill. That the Bozeman Daily Chronicle would print this letter is very disappointing.
With the current events, we should all be working hard towards understanding and respecting other people's opinions and beliefs. We should not be condemning them and calling them names just because they do share the same convictions.
We should show respect for the office of the president. It does not matter where or not you like the president as a person, but you should respect the position of the president of the United States. If you do not like the current president, there are many things that you can do to change that in the next election.
To print a letter stating that everyone who supports the current president is ignorant and uneducated is totally unacceptable and promotes the hate, bigotry, racism and prejudice that we as a nation are trying to overcome.
