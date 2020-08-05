A note to those progressive leaders who have allowed, through their misfeasance and feckless inaction, their cities to be trashed by “mostly peaceful protesters.” That your property and livelihood has been destroyed by “mostly peaceful“ protesters is of little solace to you as you wade through the destruction of a lifetime of work. When the mostly peaceful protester is wearing three new Rolexes, new Nikes, carrying a stolen blow torch and sledgehammer the peacefulness of his/her intent should be clear. It ain’t brain surgery.
One of the many video clips I have watched showed a deranged protester maniacally swinging his sledgehammer against a barrier protecting a federal building. Need I say more? And what about all this name changing? I thought Fort Benning and Fort Lee were named for Annette Benning and Pinky Lee. Was I wrong? What about Washington and Lee College, which I thought was named for Dinah Washington and Peggy Lee. Should these two wonderful singers be lost to the current fashion?
And another thing: Most of our states took their names from Native Americans or Spanish speaking peoples. Shouldn’t these names be returned to their rightful owners?
Here’s a solution! Every four years the citizens of each state vote for the name du jour and a new zip code. No racist, sexist, of any historical names will be eligible. In case of a tie highest zip code wins. This will trigger an immediate response from the USPS claiming they are no longer responsible for undelivered mail and an increase in postage for everyone except Amazon. We live in interesting times, watching Lenin’s useful idiots make a mockery of democracy while elected “leaders” stare in useless incompetence.
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.