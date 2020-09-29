I enthusiastically voted for Obama and reluctantly for Hillary. This election I am likely to vote a straight-Republican ticket. Since at least the late 60s, and specifically coincidental with the Vietnam war, those who are now called progressives began a concerted effort to undermine the core attributes that make the U.S. the beacon it remains today for freedom loving men and women everywhere.
These attributes are personal responsibility, strong nuclear families, and a belief in a power greater than man. Personal responsibility means that every able-bodied adult should be responsible, at minimum, for supporting themselves. Personal responsibility is at the core of a strong society. By splitting us into an ever-increasing number of victim groups, we lose that. Now, even white hetro males think they’re victims.
Weak family structures make it more difficult to raise strong, responsible people. The attack on the nuclear family takes several forms—deriding stay-at-home moms or dads as losers and liberal abortion laws being just two. Next to accepting responsibility for ourselves, having strong families keeps our country strong.
Lastly, it is the belief in a higher power that gives us, and gave our forbearers, the strength and resilience needed to build and protect this country. Progressives mock “believers.”
In the past, progressive thought was primarily the purview of academics but today, after decades of proselytizing, it is front and center and we’ll be voting on it in November. This is not a good movement, no matter how well-intentioned. The results can already be seen in our everyday lives and the lives of our neighbors around the country.
