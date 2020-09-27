A letter in August struck a nerve and catalyzed Bozeman residents to speak out. Rightly so! The words demonized Defend the Police rally participants and directed them to stay out of Bozeman because Bozeman is “tolerant, educated, progressive…kind and loving.” The writer ended the letter by stating, presumably on behalf of all Bozemanites, “We don’t want your hate and ignorance.”
The writer displayed his own hate and ignorance by attacking and banishing those he doesn’t even know while self-proclaiming tolerance and kindness. It’s classic us-vs.-them rhetoric. He lumped everyone he disagrees with as undeserving of a place in the community—a dangerous proposition that dehumanizes folks because “they” are not like “us.” May we never forget that Nazism and countless other incarnations of human cruelty germinate in exactly this manner.
Now consider these words: “The Dems are crazed, they will do anything. Honesty and truth don’t matter to them… Democrats want a world without police, without prisons, and without virtually any sort of law enforcement.” These words came from the president of the United States, not a disgruntled local. Now that should strike a nerve and send a chill down every American’s spine.
Whether you attended the Defend the Police rally, a Black Lives Matter protest or simply went about your everyday business, never forget that as Americans, you and yours belong to we and ours. “We the people…” begins the U.S. Constitution not, “We the progressives…” or “We the Republicans…”
Our president’s us-vs.-them rhetoric demonizes a large portion of U.S. citizens. As keepers of our self-governing republic, it’s our duty to speak out and take action to halt us-vs.-them rhetoric against our own countrymen.
