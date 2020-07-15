Some reviews of President Donald Trump's public behavior (e.g., tweets, television and radio broadcasts, quotations in news media, public appearances, congressional testimony, etc.) have suggested the presence of major mental disorders, including a malignant narcissistic personality disorder, which includes the symptoms of an antisocial personality disorder and paranoid personality disorder.
Given the toxic political environment in which facts now flounder, it is important to use objective, scientifically established criteria to determine the presence of such mental disorders. The professional "bible" customarily accepted for the above-mentioned diagnoses is The American Psychiatric Association’s Diagnostic and Statistical Manual of Mental Disorders.
The number of symptoms describing the president in this manual is beyond stunning. It's terrifying. To ignore such documentation is fraught with dangerous consequences (like claiming that the coronavirus is a head cold and then ending up on a respirator). In addition to the political and professional communities, we ourselves need to examine these data, and make a serious assessment as to whether the "shoe fits."
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.