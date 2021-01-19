A fundamental truth about human behavior is that words have consequences, especially when uttered by elected leaders and amplified by media outlets. The world saw this in real time as pro-Trump extremists overran the U.S. Capitol after attending the president’s vile and lie-filled speech. But, beyond the president’s inexcusable role in this tragic event, many legislators in Congress also deserve blame.
Our own Sen. Daines, in his written statement after the incident, decried the assault, crowing “We will not let today’s violence deter Congress from certifying the election. We must restore confidence in our electoral process.”
Horse pucky! Since the November election of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris, Daines and his Republican allies have done nothing to correct the President’s fantasies, and in some cases embellished them, which only served to undermine voters’ confidence in the election. And, they did so knowing full well there was no evidence of cheating and with assurances that November’s election was the most secure in U.S. history.
Daines and a few other Senators dropped their phony objections to certifying the election just before Congress voted — but only after the Capitol had been ransacked and people died. Sen. Daines’ defended his behavior, reportedly saying he played no role in the siege, an excuse that would be laughable if the consequences weren’t so dire. The legacy of the assault on our Capitol — and on our democracy — will forever brand Donald J. Trump and dishonor the turncoats in Congress whose words and inactions emboldened this wannabe dictator.
