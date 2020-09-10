There’s a lot of racial unrest right now. That said, we have another division in our nation: “Partisan racism: red vs. blue.” America has not been this divided since the Civil War. During his RNC speech our president said, “Democrats are full of hate!” Is this something a president should say?” Trump has been the most divisive president in history. A president needs to work hard to bring our nation together, not constantly try to divide us.
Even truth has taken on a different meaning due to the many lies that Trump tells. Lies that many people believe are true.
Bernie Sanders was scorned for being a “socialist.” Well, Donald Trump appears to have grander goals to become a dictator. President Trump was impeached by the House for soliciting aid from a foreign country to help him get elected. Yet this impeached President is running for another term.
Only a dictator wannabe would attempt to sabotage the election by directing a campaign contributor (conveniently appointed by Trump to run the USPS) to remove sorting machines in the middle of a pandemic in order to reduce voter turnout. We need to return to “One nation, under God, with liberty and justice for all!”
