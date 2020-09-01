Just how much do you, the common man, the patriotic, flag-waving American really have with Donald Trump?
You think you relate. But truly, have you much in common with a president who sits on a gold toilet, has a personal hair dresser to color his hair and keep it sprayed in place? I can’t imagine the average American male can pay off mistresses with thousands of dollar payoffs?
The work ethic of most Americans supersedes this man’s. His time is spent watching TV shows when you are working to feed a family. Yet, you proudly vote for a man who has not read the Constitution and as commander-in-chief won’t read his national security reports if not in outline form with graphs.
Do you really consider journalists enemies of the people?
Trump pretends he is one of you, but his friends are all millionaires. He is a TV personality with a talent for duping others. Our democracy is on the line, one he hopes you want to cross and eradicate, by convincing you that those who oppose him are your enemies too. What other president ever, only considered himself leader of 41% of the nation? Just how much are you like him? Really?
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.