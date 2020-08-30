The Chronicle's recent article, "Nearby fires cause moderate air quality in Bozeman...," draws attention to a now almost predictable issue: late summer smoky air.
It's been hot and dry here in Bozeman for the past several weeks ,which, in combination with a couple of lightning strikes, is the perfect formula for wildfires. These wildfires, and the smoke they bring, are not an altogether new phenomenon, but their frequency and intensity have no doubt been increasing in recent years.
And this problem isn't localized to Bozeman. It spans the country and even the globe, from devastating wildfires year after year in California to unprecedented blazes in the Amazon Rainforest and Siberia, Russia. The common ingredient? Warming climates.
Increased frequency and severity of wildfires is one of many reasons why we must continue working to mitigate climate change, and that mitigation, though grand in scope, starts with the individual. We must continue to monitor our personal impacts on the planet and hold those in power accountable for protecting our future. If you've been waiting for the smoking gun, this is it.
