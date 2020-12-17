As a member of the Montana Fish, Wildlife and Parks Region 3 Citizen’s Advisory Committee, I urged the agency for years to set aside one area where wolves were allowed to attain an ecologically effective population, and see how that affected the occurrence of chronic wasting disease.
So now they’re setting an extra two-month hunting season on white-tailed deer in a few districts. They know very well that the state of Wisconsin spent $27 million paying sharpshooters to kill whitetails, to no effect. I have shared with them a series of articles by Bozeman journalist Todd Wilkinson that covers the topic very well, but they don’t have the guts to do anything that the ranching community wouldn’t like, so nothing happens.
Wolves have 40 times the olfactory capability of humans, and can detect diseases in their prey by their odor, and by the movements of affected animals. They can catch and kill prion-infected animals, and remove them from the population. Wolves don't observe an appointed season of a few weeks each fall. They are out among their prey 24 hours of every day, 365 days a year. It is notable to me that, just a couple of decades after the last wolf was killed in Colorado, chronic wasting disease emerged. Another factor was that people were beginning to concentrate elk and deer on game farms.
A hopeful sign is that the USGS Northern Rocky Mountain Science Center and the National Park Service is modeling the role of predation in CWD dynamics, and their results are coming out soon.
