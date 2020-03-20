Having read Kathryn Houghton’s article thorough article about the first Montana cases of COVID-19, I looked at the responses of our senators. Sen. Daines told us that he and his wife were praying, (aren’t many of us already so doing?) and urged us to take precautions. He did say he would stay in close contact with state and local officials.
Sen. Tester said he is in touch with federal and state officials and that he has introduced legislation to ensure testing is free to all Montanans. (He may well be praying too!)
Prayer is good, but action is what Montanans need at this time.