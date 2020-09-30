No one is better suited to serve HD4, Four Corners to West Yellowstone, in the Legislature than Brian Popiel. Born into a construction family, a career in construction himself, but also a parent, small business owner, educator and outdoor enthusiast, Brian has lived every aspect of the working Montanans in HD64. In the Legislature he will be passionate about protecting Montanans’ public education system, quality health care, affordable housing and public lands. All of these issues are vital to this district.
Brian has a unique insight into the challenges facing working Montanans in HD64. He’s one of them, he’s worked alongside them and he’s experienced the same challenges they now face. Brian not only is a builder, he’s also an educator, launching a non-profit in 2019 to teach construction skills to high school students.
Brian is known for his ability to work with people of all political persuasions to solve problems. His style is to find solutions, regardless of who they come from, a style desperately needed in today’s polarized world. I have no doubt Brian will make a great addition to the Montana Legislature and a committed representative for HD64.
