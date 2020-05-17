Brian Popiel is the candidate we need for House District 64 (from Four Corners, Gallatin Gateway, and Big Sky to West Yellowstone). I've known Brian for 30 years, and this is the job he was born to do. For the last decade he's been heavily involved in local politics and has great ideas for how to address important local issues like affordable housing and preserving Montanans’ access to quality health care.
Brian isn't just a smart guy. He has the rare ability to see an issue from someone else's perspective. Brian’s ability to understand different perspectives also allows him to see how a compromise might be possible. This is critical for getting work done in Helena. We don't need radicals in Helena: we need practical people that can find reasonable solutions to our problems. Brian is that person which makes him the right representative for the district. Please join me in supporting Brian Popiel for HD64!
To see what else is happening in Gallatin County subscribe to the online paper.