I first met Brian Popiel at a coffee group hosted by Jeff Krauss where we enthusiastically discussed important issues of the city and county. Brian caught my attention not because of his moderate and thought-provoking opinions but because of his ability to listen and ask great questions.
But the most important quality he possesses is his steadfast belief in fiscal responsibility. This was evident by his prudent suggestions while he served on the Bozeman Affordable Housing Committee.
And when I invited him to give me a bid on construction, he was very interested in how he could save me money while being environmentally conscious.
He raises his children to be responsible adults by educating them and requiring self-sufficiency instead of giving them a silver spoon.
His opponent Jane Gillette the dentist seems to be demonstrating the very opposite of fiscal responsibility and lacks dedication to her constituents.
I know who I would want in Helena making decisions that will affect my pocketbook! Brian Popiel representing the working families of House District 64 is an excellent choice.
