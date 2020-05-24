My friend Brian Popiel is running to represent Montana House District 64 (Four Corners to West Yellowstone). A native Montanan, Brian reflects the best of Montana values: He’s honest and direct, hardworking and generous with his time, informed and persuasive, open-minded, and good at listening to others.
Brian is focused on the issues that matter for our region. His ideas for ensuring that Montanans have access to quality public education and health care are practical and ready for implementation. His positions supporting public lands and a healthy natural environment reflect the importance of these places for recreation, hunting and our local economy.
An advocate for vocational training, Brian teaches carpentry skills to teens as a volunteer through a nonprofit he created. Brian’s level-headedness allows him to stay calm while putting power tools in the hands of teenagers—and to create housing in the process. These same traits will enable him to “build” in our partisan state Legislature.
Brian’s pragmatism and solutions-orientation will be needed when the Legislature next convenes in a world permanently changed by COVID-19. Brian deserves your vote; he’ll work for us in Helena.
