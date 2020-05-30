I’m writing in support of Brian Popiel for House District 64. When I think about the challenges we have in Gallatin Valley and in Montana, there’s no one who I would rather have represent me in Helena than Brian.
Brian knows that a healthy environment, a strong economy and affordable housing are not at odds – and to Brian, that’s not just a cliché. In his work as a builder, Brian has been a consistent leader and advocate for green and sustainable building practices, which reduce the environmental impact of creating housing and creates a lower total cost of ownership in the long run. There are good jobs to be had in building sound and environmentally sensible housing, and in the state Legislature Brian can help ensure we get more of both.
Brian is a pragmatic progressive in the fullest sense of each word. He understands issues with a particular clarity born of both an objective understanding rooted in data and a personal connection with those directly involved. Brian brings out the “reasonable” in other people. He’s the sort of person who can have a productive conversation with anyone on hard topics without anyone getting defensive and argumentative.
Please join me in supporting Brian Popiel for House District 64.
