I’ve known Brian Popiel, candidate for HD 64, for over 10 years, and I can’t think of anyone more qualified for Montana’s Legislature. Brian has spent years working on affordable housing policy at the city and state level. As a leader in his industry he made it a priority to learn all he could and be involved in all aspects of the unprecedented growth in the Gallatin Valley.
As a lifelong Montanan, Brian has seen the changes to this part of our state firsthand. Brian is a small business owner, like me and I know he’ll put small businesses first, not corporations. He is pragmatic and fair minded.
Not to mention that Brian loves to talk about policy. He’s always the person that I go to when I have a question about anything policy related. Whether it's health care or open space issues, Brian is always well studied and knows his stuff. Brian is exactly the kind of person we need in the Montana House of Representatives.
