As a two-term representative in the Montana House of Representatives, Chris Pope has worked hard to represent Bozeman, its citizens and taxpayers, as an advocate for public education, small business development, maintaining infrastructure, clean energy development and support for Native American communities across the state.
I am writing to voice my support for electing Rep. Chris Pope to the Montana Senate this fall. Chris is running to represent Bozeman in District 31 of the Montana Senate. Please join me with your vote to elect Chris to the Montana Senate on Nov. 3.
