I encourage people living in Senate District 31 to vote for Chris Pope. Chris is a two-term representative in the Montana House of Representatives who is running for the Montana Senate.
Having founded, run, and grown a small main street business with his wife, Maddy, Chris knows the needs, challenges, and successes of small businesses. As a member of the House Business and Labor Committee, he has put his experience and problem-solving skills into action to serve Montana entrepreneurs and help small businesses thrive.
Our state government can support the business community by providing education and training for the future workforce, expanding opportunities in new and emerging markets, and promoting collaboration with the private sector. Chris has a thoughtful, collaborative style and will work diligently to create jobs and economic opportunity throughout Montana.
