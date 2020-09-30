I have watched Chris Pope work for our community since he arrived in Bozeman 30 years ago. Almost immediately he served on numerous boards committed to the betterment of the community including numerous downtown boards, Eagle Mount and the Montana Conservation Corps. Chris established himself as a trusted member of each of these boards because he listened carefully to all points of view and always acted in what he felt were the best interests of the community.
At the same time, Chris and his wife Maddy started The Great Rocky Mountain Toy Company and grew it from humble beginnings to stores in four locations.
Chris has an educational background in energy and public and private management and has also worked in commercial real estate. He has served two terms in Montana's House, championing such important issues as Medicaid expansion, campaign finance reform and expanded educational opportunities for students with special needs.
In sum, Chris is a much needed type of leader, one who understands the issues, listens carefully and seeks broad based solutions. We need Chris in the Montana Senate. Please join me in supporting Chris Pope for SD31.
