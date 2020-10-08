Chris Pope, candidate for State Senate District 31, has been a hard-working leader in our community for many years. From small business owner to elected government official, he has proven to be a dedicated leader in Bozeman. He is gentle yet tenacious, and always approachable. He is an exceptional listener and knows how to make hard decisions that benefit all.
As an educator, I particularly appreciate the work Chris is doing to expand educational opportunity for students with special needs, making it all the more important that we elect him for state Senate. Chris cares deeply about the education of all children, especially those with special needs. Our kids need Chris Pope.
