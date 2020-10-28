Please join me in supporting Chris Pope to represent Senate District 31.
I enjoy the privilege of sitting on a board with Chris, where I’m witness to his leadership, equanimity, and collaborative disposition. Chris’s passion to make Montana a better place – in terms of our economy, environment, health, education, and infrastructure – is second to none.
Chris is a businessman, an exemplary public servant, and believes communication, problem-solving, and practical solutions make our democracy stronger, and outweigh the partisan silo-ing so endemic in today’s politics. Good government matters. This is why I’m voting for Chris Pope for Montana’s Senate, and I hope you’ll join me.
