I was extremely proud this week to cast my vote for Chris Pope to represent Bozeman in the Montana Senate.

Chris has served two terms as a representative, and understands the workings of our government and the priorities of our county. He has been a fixture of the Bozeman community for over 25 years, working to reinvigorate Main Street and prioritize environmentally conscious growth in the region.

Chris is a man of integrity who takes a pragmatic, solutions-based approach to government, and I know he will be a strong advocate for Gallatin County in the coming session. I hope you will join me in casting your vote for Chris Pope.

Julia Henderson

Bozeman

