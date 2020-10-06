I am writing to express my support for Chris Pope for Montana Senate District 31. I have known Chris for almost 30 years and have personally worked with Chris on several city of Bozeman advisory boards. Chris is compassionate, hard working, and has given many years of service to our community. I have always found Chris to be a good listener, respectful, innovative and visionary in solving problems facing our community and state.
Having served two terms in the state Legislature, Chris has shown his ability to work across the aisle to affect change that benefits us all.
Chris will work hard to protect access to public lands. Chris supports small business development and is an advocate for providing affordable health care, especially for Montanans with disabilities.
Let Chris work for you. Join my wife and I by voting for Chris Pope on November 3.
